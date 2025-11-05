Sweden’s Gripen C fighter aircraft. Credit: Saab AB.

Defence contractor Saab has received an order valued at approximately Skr1bn ($104m) from the Swedish Defence Materiel Agency (FMV) for series production of a new launch system to be used on Gripen C/D and Gripen E fighter aircraft.

This procurement exercises an option from an existing contract, which originally covered the development and integration of the launcher system.

The launch system is designed to enable Gripen C/D and Gripen E aircraft to carry air-to-air missiles and countermeasure pods.

It attaches directly to the weapons pylons on the aircraft and provides a direct connection between the aircraft and the weapons fitted to the launcher.

Saab aeronautics business area head Lars Tossman said: “The launch system is an important part in order for us to continue ensuring the availability of Gripen and supporting the Swedish Air Force’s capabilities.”

Gripen C/D is a single-engine multi-role combat aircraft that can undertake air-to-air, air-to-ground, and reconnaissance missions.

The aircraft is currently operated by Sweden as well as the Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa, and Thailand.

The Gripen E, an enhanced version of the Gripen C/D multi-role aircraft, has maximum take-off weight of 16,500kg and maximum speed of Mach 2 at high-altitude.

In 2023, Saab secured a contract with FMV valued at SKr579m ($60.4m) to provide upgrades and services for Sweden’s fleet of JAS 39 Gripen C/D fighters.

This arrangement involves designing new development and simulation environments as well as developing additional support systems intended to align Sweden’s Gripen C/D units with the newer E variant.

Additionally, in June 2024, FMV entered into a contract worth about Skr2.9bn ($303m) with Saab for further manufacturing equipment connected to the Gripen E jets.

The latest order from FMV follows a decision by the Swedish Government in September to propose an 18% increase in defence spending for 2026, including an additional Skr26.6bn ($2.8bn) allocated to enhance national military capability.

