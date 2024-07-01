Sweden have exercised an option for a third GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft from Saab. Source: Saab

Saab finalised a contract on 27 June 2024, with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of a third GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to Sweden.

This contract, valued at approximately Skr2.6bn ($240m), outlines a delivery period stretching from 2024 to 2029. The new order stems from an option included in Saab’s 2022 contract with FMV, which initially covered two GlobalEye aircraft and included provisions for procuring two additional units. The Swedish designation for these aircraft is S 106.

Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, expressed pride in contributing to Sweden’s defence capabilities. He highlighted the GlobalEye’s role in providing situational awareness and early detection of potential threats across the air, sea, and land domains. Johansson emphasised that this addition would enhance Sweden’s ability to monitor and respond to its surroundings effectively.

The GlobalEye system is an AEW&C system equipped with a range of active and passive sensors designed for long-range detection and identification. These sensors are designed to enable the GlobalEye to provide real-time information to air forces, armies, and navies, to enhance situational awareness and threat detection.

The aircraft’s Erieye Extended Range (ER) radar system has an expanded detection range, capable of identifying small and emerging targets over large distances. Designed to operate effectively even in environments with heavy clutter and jamming, this radar system uses Adaptive Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology to focus energy on specific areas or targets of interest.

In maritime surveillance, the GlobalEye can detect sea targets up to the elevated horizon and identify small boats, such as jet-skis, at considerable distances. The combination of Erieye ER and maritime surveillance radar enables the detection of objects as small as periscopes. Additionally, the system includes an automatic identification system (AIS), an electro-optical system (EOS), and inverse synthetic aperture radar (ISAR) for comprehensive object identification.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

For ground surveillance, the GlobalEye utilises long-range wide-area ground moving target indication (GMTI) to detect moving objects. This capability is complemented by weather-independent radar imaging. The aircraft’s mission capability is further enhanced by its ultra-long range, facilitated by the Global 6000/6500 aircraft from Bombardier. These jets provide over 11 hours of operational endurance and state-of-the-art avionics, ensuring optimal working conditions for the crew.

The GlobalEye’s instrumented range exceeds 650 kilometres (350 nautical miles), and its excellent airfield performance, requiring only a 6,500-foot runway, allows it to operate from smaller airports. Additionally, it comes equipped with a full self-protection suite, ensuring operational endurance and crew safety during missions.