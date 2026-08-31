Saab’s Gripen F. Credit: Saab AB.

Swedish defence prime Saab successfully conducted the inaugural flight of the Gripen F, its new two-seat variant of the Gripen E fighter.

The flight took place at Saab’s airfield in Linköping, Sweden, at 09:40 local time and lasted 40 minutes, according to company information.

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Saab’s chief test pilot Jakob Högberg and lieutenant colonel Aviator Abdon de Rezende Vasconcelos from the Brazilian Air Force were onboard for the aircraft’s first airborne trial.

The sortie focused on verifying the core systems and initial flight performance of the jet, ahead of more comprehensive flight testing.

Saab aeronautics business area head Lars Tossman said: “This first flight represents an important step forward for both Saab and the Brazilian Air Force.

“Seeing Gripen F take to the skies is particularly significant for all the Swedish and Brazilian teams whose years of engineering work have helped turn this aircraft into a reality. It is designed to accelerate pilot training while and enhancing operational performance in advanced combat missions.”

Gripen F now moves into the airborne phase of its test campaign, during which the programme will progressively expand the aircraft’s flight envelope.

Areas to be further evaluated include speed, altitude, G-load, and angle of attack.

Saab stated that, alongside these tests, assessments of tactical capabilities and rear cockpit functions unique to the two-seat variant will also be conducted.

The Gripen F is being produced under an extensive technology transfer programme as part of the strategic defence partnership between Sweden and Brazil.

Saab reports that more than 350 Brazilian engineers, technicians, and pilots have taken part in training programmes covering development, manufacturing, flight testing, and maintenance related to the aircraft.

Brazil, acting as the launch customer for the two-seat fighter, played a significant role in co-developing the variant, according to Saab.

The company highlighted the direct involvement of Brazilian industry and the broader intent for long-term bilateral defence cooperation.

The ongoing flight campaign is managed by Saab’s Flight Test Centre in Sweden. Once test activities and formal acceptance are complete, the initial Gripen F is scheduled for delivery to the Brazilian Air Force.

In July this year, Saab and Brazilian company Embraer signed a Heads of Agreement to potentially produce an additional 20 Gripen fighters at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility in São Paulo state.