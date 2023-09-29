Saab has celebrated an achievement by presenting the first 340 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft to Poland.
This event, attended by guests from Sweden and Poland, took place in Linköping on September 29, just two months after Poland placed an order for two AEW aircraft. The collaboration between Saab and the Polish Armed Forces has facilitated this rapid delivery.
In a ceremony that marked a moment in Poland’s defence capabilities, Saab handed over the 340 AEW equipped with the Erieye radar. This system is set to become an asset for Poland as it attempts to reinforce Poland’s territorial integrity and bolster its national security.
Saab’s production line for airborne early warning solutions played a role in expediting this process. Saab was able to conduct all the necessary tests and evaluations, ensuring the systems met approval standards.
Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, expressed the company’s pride in delivering this capability to Poland. He stated, “We are honoured to provide this important capability to Poland and proud to be quickly progressing towards the delivery of this airborne early warning system to the Polish Armed Forces.”
The Saab 340 AEW, in conjunction with its associated ground equipment, offers a situational awareness picture. This capability can be harnessed for military and civilian purposes, including air surveillance and search and rescue operations. Saab transformed Bombardier Defense’s Global 6000 for their airborne early warning and control solution, GlobalEye.
The Erieye AEW/AEW&C system, available in various configurations, has been sold to nine countries. Noticeable countries to have procured this system include the United Arab Emirates and Sweden.
Saab’s performance in Q2 2023 showcased a strong order intake and sales growth, prompting an optimistic sales forecast. The company reported increased order bookings, sales, and operational income in the second quarter. Bolstered by this performance, Saab has upgraded its outlook for organic sales growth for the year.