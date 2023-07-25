The early warning systems comprise the Saab 340 aircraft equipped with Saab’s advanced Erieye radar. Source: Saab

Saab, a defence and security solutions provider, has been awarded a significant contract worth Skr600m ($576m) by Poland’s Ministry of National Defence.

The contract spans from 2023 to 2025 and involves the delivery of two Saab 340 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft equipped with advanced Erieye radar. This move will strengthen Poland’s Armed Forces and enhance their air surveillance and rescue capabilities, further solidifying Saab’s partnership with Poland’s Ministry of National Defence.

Poland was reportedly in advanced talks with Saab to purchase the GlobalEye airborne early warning and control but opted for the 340 AEW instead. Thailand has Saab’s 340 AEW in their airforce inventory and upgraded the fleet in 2021.

The airborne early warning systems will comprise the Saab 340 aircraft, equipped with Saab’s Erieye radar technology. Additionally, the contract encompasses ground equipment and includes in-country logistics and support services, ensuring integration and operational efficiency.

“Saab has had a strong relationship with the Polish Ministry of National Defence for many years. We are proud to further strengthen Poland’s Armed Forces with our airborne early warning and network-based solutions,” stated Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.

According to GlobalData’s “Poland Defence Market 2023-2028” report, Saab and three companies have pitched offers to develop Poland’s Orka-class Submarine Program. The other companies include Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and the French Naval Group.

The Saab 340 AEW, equipped with the advanced Erieye radar system, offers a comprehensive situational awareness picture, enabling efficient and precise military and civilian operations. The aircraft’s capabilities are designed to enhance Poland’s ability to respond effectively to various security challenges.

Saab’s Erieye AEW/AEW&C system has already been successfully deployed in nine countries, cementing its reputation as one of the world’s most widely utilized airborne surveillance systems. Its proven track record of reliability, versatility, and performance makes it a preferred choice for nations seeking defence solutions.