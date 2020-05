Saab has secured a contract for the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) solution Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C.

The Skr1.553bn ($160m) valued order is expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2023.

Work for the task order will be carried out in Gothenburg, Järfälla, Linköping, Luleå and Arboga in Sweden.

The company did not disclose further information about the customer.

With multi-role and multi-mission capabilities, Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C is an early warning and control system and has been designed to meet the military and civil mission requirements.



It is based on the Saab 2000 aircraft with Saab’s airborne radar Erieye and also includes a range of other sensors.

Furthermore, the system offers the rapid performance required to make the right decisions.

The solution, when integrated with the air vehicle, will provide a detailed situational awareness to the user. The aircraft is expected to be used for tasks including border surveillance and search-and-rescue operations.

Currently, different configurations of the Erieye AEW&C system are in operational use in countries including Sweden, Greece, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Saab 2000 aircraft is a variant of the Saab 2000 regional transport turboprop aircraft equipped with the spine-mounted Saab Systems Erieye PS-890 side-looking reconnaissance radar.

Last month, Saab has concluded the first air trials with its new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. The fighter X-band radar is a new addition to the PS-05/A radar family of Saab, which continues to develop core AESA technology.