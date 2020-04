Saab has concluded the first air trials with its new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.

The fighter X-band radar is a new addition to the PS-05/A radar family of Saab, which continues to develop core AESA technology.

The tests conducted were successful in collecting data while simultaneously detecting and tracking objects.

Designed for fighter aircraft, the radar has the capability to adapt to a variety of platforms.

According to the announcements made earlier, a version of the new AESA antenna was sold to a customer of US Government.



Saab Surveillance business area head and senior vice-president Anders Carp said: “This is an important step in the development of our new fighter AESA radar.

“We see great possibilities for the radar, and its modular, adaptable and scalable design means it can also be used for a range of other applications.”

The trial was hosted by Saab’s Gripen D aircraft. Currently, it is offered with the company’s latest Mk4 radar. As an upgrade, the new version of the radar can be offered to Gripen C/D operators.

AESA radar features a material providing a lower power consumption and improved heat resistance called GaN.

The upgraded material enhances the aircraft with wider bandwidth and greater reliability, availability and efficiency.

The new fighter X-band AESA radar is anticipated to have improved performance against small targets.

Additionally, it will have enhanced Electronic Counter-Countermeasures (ECCM) capability and improved ability to support advanced weaponry.