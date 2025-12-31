The GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft features both active and passive sensors. Credit: Saab.

Saab has signed a contract, valued at approximately Skr12.3bn ($1.33bn), with France’s General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) to supply two GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

The agreement includes ground equipment, training, and support services. Saab expects to complete deliveries between 2029 and 2032.

The deal provides an option for the DGA to acquire an additional two aircraft in the future.

Under this contract, France will receive GlobalEye systems designed for detecting and identifying objects over air, sea, and land.

The multi-domain AEW&C system features both active and passive sensors intended to deliver real-time information to military forces to support situational awareness and the early identification of potential threats.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “Today’s order underscores the robust partnership between Saab and France. By selecting GlobalEye, France is investing in a highly modern and capable Airborne Early Warning & Control solution.

“This choice reinforces France’s commitment to sovereignty and strengthens Europe’s overall protection, with both Sweden and France operating GlobalEye.”

Saab, headquartered in Sweden, develops and maintains technology for defence and security sectors worldwide.

The company operates in several countries and supplies equipment to a range of national defence organisations.

Recently, Saab received an order valued at approximately Skr2.5bn from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration for support of continued development of the Gripen fighter aircraft system.

The contract covers operations and development resources from 2026 to 2028.

According to the agreement, Saab will provide maintenance and support for test aircraft as well as resources such as rigs and simulators needed for verifying and validating the Gripen system.

