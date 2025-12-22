Saab will provide maintenance and support for test aircraft, as well as advanced assets like rigs and simulators. Credit: Saab.

Saab has secured an order worth approximately Skr2.5bn ($269.4m) from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide support for the future development of the Gripen fighter aircraft system.

The agreement covers operations and development resources for the period spanning 2026 to 2028.

Under the terms of the order, Saab will maintain and support test aircraft, as well as advanced resources such as rigs and simulators.

These assets are instrumental in verifying and validating the Gripen system and play a role in advancing new capabilities for the aircraft.

Saab will utilise the test aircraft, along with other tools specified in the contract, for procedures that include system verification and capability development over the designated period.

Saab’s business area Aeronautics head Lars Tossman said: “To enable continued development, advanced tools that are easy to operate, efficient to maintain and fast to configure are required.

“This order ensures that Saab’s development resources meet these requirements, so that the Gripen system can continue to be continuously upgraded to meet today’s and tomorrow’s threat landscape.”

Gripen is an established component of Sweden’s defence infrastructure, with ongoing updates aimed at maintaining relevance against future threats.

The latest order forms part of longer-term efforts to ensure operational effectiveness.

The Gripen programme includes both the C-series and E-series variants.

The C-series has been designed to adapt to evolving technologies and operational requirements.

The E-series represents an updated iteration intended for customers facing heightened security needs or larger areas to patrol.

Gripen’s smart support solution is built into the aircraft’s design from the outset, providing exceptional efficiency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

