Saab begins Gripen E serial deliveries to air forces of Brazil and Sweden

The Brazilian and Swedish delegations attended the delivery event. Credit: Saab.

Saab has commenced the Gripen E serial delivery phase for the Brazilian and Swedish air forces.

During a meeting with the Brazilian and Swedish authorities, the company presented the first six serial production Gripen E jets.

Out of the six fighters, which have left the company’s factory, four aircraft will be transferred to the Brazilian Air Force and two to Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration.

Brazilian Air Force commander-general Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior; Swedish Air Force commander major general Carl-Johan Edström; Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson; as well as Saab Aeronautics business area senior vice-president head Jonas Hjelm attended the meeting.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “The start of the serial delivery phase with these four aircraft for the Brazilian Air Force and two for the Swedish Air Force is an extremely important achievement for the Gripen programme.



“It shows that we have a mature product and that we fulfil our contractual obligations.

“This all has been possible, thanks to our smart ways of working, innovative production technologies and close cooperation with the customers.”

In addition, the authorities tested the new Gripen mission trainer simulator when they visited Saab.

They also had the opportunity to view an air display with the aircraft of both the air forces.

The Gripen E is designed as an enhanced version of the Gripen C/D multi-role jet. It is designed to replace the Swiss Air Force’s fleet of Northrop F-5E/F Tiger.

In April 2020, Saab conducted cold climate tests for the Gripen E aircraft in northern Sweden to test its operation in adverse climates.

Swedish Air Force commander major general Carl-Johan Edström said: “These deliveries form an important part of strengthening our capabilities and defending Sweden.

“The JAS 39 E Gripen will increase Sweden’s defence capability, allowing us to build a stronger and tactically superior air force for every situation.”