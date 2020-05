Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

The Russian Aerospace Forces’ (RAF) third Il-76 aircraft has arrived at the Chkalovsky airfield in Moscow after performing tasks in the Italian Republic, supporting the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Il-76 aircraft arrived at the Russian airfield with its military personnel and special military equipment from the combined detachment of the Russian Defence Ministry.

As a precautionary measure, all servicemen and aircrew took the mandatory thermometry, sanitary and epidemiological steps following their arrival.



On 9 May, two flights delivered 14 military personnel and four units of special military equipment to Russia from Italy.

Boarding houses and other facilities were disinfected for the elderly in Lombardy and the province of Brescia, by Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection (NBCP) troops with the Italian military.

As part of the tasks, 120 buildings and structures were processed. They also included more than 1.2 million square metres of internal premises and over 500,000m² of paved roads.

Since the field hospital in Bergamo, Italy, has been operational, Russian military medics have treated 115 coronavirus positive patients and 76 of them have recovered and been discharged.

The hospital was managed by a team of eight medical and nursing teams that included 32 medical specialists.

The personnel treated patients in intensive care units. The hospital staff worked around the clock in three shifts.

IL-76 is a medium-range military transport aircraft and its missions are dropping of paratroopers, carrying troop forces and combat material with crews and armaments, including medium-sized battle tanks, airlift cargo for troop forces and transport for disaster relief operations.