Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, UK. Source: IanC66/Shutterstock

RTX, an aerospace and defence company based in El Segundo, California, has been awarded an exclusive $175m contract to provide overhaul and repair services for the B-2 Advanced High-Frequency Radar Components.

The contract aims to bolster the radar capabilities of the B-2 bomber fleet, a key factor in maintaining the operational readiness and effectiveness of the fleet.

RTX has been selected by the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, as the contractor for the B-2 Advanced High-Frequency Radar Components and end items.

The B-2 Advanced High-Frequency Radar is a system responsible for detecting and tracking targets over long distances, providing the Air Force with situational awareness and the ability to operate in challenging and contested environments.

Despite the overhaul and repair contract for the bomber fleet, the US Air Force is in the process of replacing the B-2 bomber. According to GlobalData’s “US Defense Market 2022-2027” report, the USAF is acquiring a new long-range strike bomber capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weapons. Northrop Grumman is developing the B-21 to replace the ageing B-1 and B-2 bombers.

With the contract’s execution, RTX will ensure the radar’s optimal performance, enhancing the Air Force’s strategic capabilities.

The contract’s timeline extends to 31 July 2033, during which RTX’s engineers and technicians will work in their El Segundo, California, facility to perform the overhauls and repairs.

RTX’s experience developing and maintaining radar systems for the B-2 bomber positions the company as an ideal partner for this undertaking. The B-2 Advanced High-Frequency Radar Components contract ensures the safety and success of the men and women serving in the US military.

With the B-2 bomber playing a role in the nation’s defence posture, the execution of this contract will be vital in bolstering the Air Force’s capabilities. In 2016, The United States deployed three B-2 stealth bombers to Guam amid tensions with North Korea.