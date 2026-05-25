Romania will use the loan mainly for defence investments. Credit: Balta Mihaita Sorin/Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission has formalised Romania’s SAFE loan agreement, enabling the country to access €16.68bn ($19.36bn) in EU financing.

Romania’s allocation is the second largest among EU Member States under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, following Poland, which recently secured €43.7bn.

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The agreement for Romania was signed on 12 May 2026, after approval by the Government and the President. The signed documents reached the European Commission in Brussels on 13 May 2026.

The SAFE programme supports substantial investments in defence, strategic infrastructure, and enhancement of the European defence industry.

For Romania, funding will cover projects such as equipment procurement, military technology, relevant infrastructure, and transport initiatives.

According to the plan submitted to the European Commission, around €4.2bn is designated for national road transport infrastructure, while the remainder will finance defence and security projects.

The loan agreement outlines the eligibility requirements, the payment request submission mechanism, and the loan’s duration.

Romania can request its first disbursement in October 2026, with the full loan availability period lasting until 31 December 2030.

Upon entry into force, the agreement allows for a pre-financing tranche of 15% of the total funding—approximately €2.5bn.

Each tranche, including the pre-financing amount, carries a maturity of 45 years and a grace period of 10 years.

The Ministry of Finance will oversee the management of the funds, while the Prime Minister’s Chancellery is responsible for supervising the overall execution of the investment plan.

In addition, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Protection and Guard Service, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and the National Penitentiary Administration, will be responsible for the implementation of individual projects.

Romania Finance Minister, Alexandru Nazare said: “The signing of the agreement by the European Commission confirms that Romania has completed the necessary steps on time to access one of the most important European funding dedicated to security.

“We are talking about 16.68 billion euros that can support defence, strategic infrastructure, national industry and jobs in sectors with high added value. The Ministry of Finance has treated this file as a priority, because SAFE is not just a financial instrument, but an investment in Romania’s security and resilience.”

Established as a temporary measure, the SAFE instrument enables EU Member States to obtain loans on preferential terms for urgent defence-related investments, in response to a changing European security environment.

Earlier this year, the European Commission authorised national defence investment plans for eight EU Member States, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Cyprus, Portugal and Romania, granting them access to “low-cost, long-term loans” through the SAFE mechanism.