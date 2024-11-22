Romanian Air Force’s F-35s will integrate with its existing F-16 fleet. Credit: William Delgado Lopez/Shutterstock.

The Romanian Government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to procure 32 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter conventional take off and landing (CTOL).

This decision marks a milestone in Romania’s defence strategy, enhancing its capabilities with the 5th generation F-35 jets.

The formal confirmation follows the US State Department approval for the estimated $7.2bn deal in September via the foreign military sale route.

The F-35 provides Romania a cost-effective solution, combining operational capability with an efficient global sustainment network.

The Romanian Air Force’s F-35As will integrate with its existing F-16 fleet, boosting capabilities of each aircraft.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Programme vice-president and general manager Bridget Lauderdale said: “For nearly 30 years, Romania and Lockheed Martin have been defence and security partners.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“The acquisition of the F-35 further fortifies Romania’s national security and deterrent capability.”

GlobalData’s “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029” report reveals a 53.3% increase in Romania’s defence spending since 2023, with a projected total of $46.3bn (213.4bn lei) for 2025-2029.

Earlier in 2024, the country also requested the US for the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles to equip its F-16 fleet.

In 2023, Lockheed Martin, Romania, and the Netherlands established the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania, delivering accelerated, tailored training for Romanian pilots.

To date, 20 global customers have selected the F-35 and more than 1,000 F-35s are operational globally, generating more than 940,000 flight hours.

The F-35s operate from 33 bases worldwide, including ten nations operating on home soil.

In March, Lockheed Martin stated that by 2030, there will be more than 400 F-35 stealth fighters across NATO member bases, enhancing coalitions through joint training, equipment, and exercises.

The F-35 has an advanced sensor suite of any fighter, featuring the active electronically scanned array radar, distributed aperture system and electro optical targeting system.

It also features electronic warfare capabilities to detect and track enemy forces, jam radar systems, and counter attacks.

All three F-35 variants can carry JASSM or LRASM, enhancing reach, lethality, and survivability against strategic targets and deterring near-peer adversaries.