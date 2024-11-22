The Romanian Government has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to procure 32 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II joint strike fighter conventional take off and landing (CTOL).
This decision marks a milestone in Romania’s defence strategy, enhancing its capabilities with the 5th generation F-35 jets.
The formal confirmation follows the US State Department approval for the estimated $7.2bn deal in September via the foreign military sale route.
The F-35 provides Romania a cost-effective solution, combining operational capability with an efficient global sustainment network.
The Romanian Air Force’s F-35As will integrate with its existing F-16 fleet, boosting capabilities of each aircraft.
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Programme vice-president and general manager Bridget Lauderdale said: “For nearly 30 years, Romania and Lockheed Martin have been defence and security partners.
“The acquisition of the F-35 further fortifies Romania’s national security and deterrent capability.”
GlobalData’s “Romania Defense Market 2024-2029” report reveals a 53.3% increase in Romania’s defence spending since 2023, with a projected total of $46.3bn (213.4bn lei) for 2025-2029.
Earlier in 2024, the country also requested the US for the sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles to equip its F-16 fleet.
In 2023, Lockheed Martin, Romania, and the Netherlands established the European F-16 Training Centre (EFTC) in Romania, delivering accelerated, tailored training for Romanian pilots.
To date, 20 global customers have selected the F-35 and more than 1,000 F-35s are operational globally, generating more than 940,000 flight hours.
The F-35s operate from 33 bases worldwide, including ten nations operating on home soil.
In March, Lockheed Martin stated that by 2030, there will be more than 400 F-35 stealth fighters across NATO member bases, enhancing coalitions through joint training, equipment, and exercises.
The F-35 has an advanced sensor suite of any fighter, featuring the active electronically scanned array radar, distributed aperture system and electro optical targeting system.
It also features electronic warfare capabilities to detect and track enemy forces, jam radar systems, and counter attacks.
All three F-35 variants can carry JASSM or LRASM, enhancing reach, lethality, and survivability against strategic targets and deterring near-peer adversaries.