Rohde & Schwarz will be displaying EW technology at AOC Europe. Image courtesy of Rohde & Schwarz.

Rohde & Schwarz is set to unveil its latest electronic warfare (EW) solutions at the upcoming Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe event in Bonn, Germany, from May 15 to 17, 2023.

The event will feature cutting-edge advancements in EW, electromagnetic spectrum management operations, cyber electromagnetic activities, information operations, and other related capabilities. Attendees can expect to witness the next generation of EW technology in action.

According to a ‘The Global Electronic Warfare Market Forecast 2022-2032‘ by GlobalData, the electronic warfare market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. The report forecasted that the market, which was valued at $9.1bn in 2022, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% over the next decade, reaching a value of $13.7bn by 2032. The cumulative value of the market during this period is expected to be $135.3bn.

Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing the UMS400, a lightweight monitoring system that enables intelligence gathering, situational awareness, and participation in complex ISR multi-sensor missions. In addition to its primary applications, the technology has found utility in operations that prioritise force protection and the tracking down of small-scale emitters.

The system is designed for spectrum monitoring and radio location across a wide frequency range of 8kHz to 8GHz, with the option to extend up to 20GHz. Its compact outdoor housing boasts impressive size, weight, and power characteristics, making it a top choice for professionals in need of a reliable and efficient tool. The COMINT platform systems are set to receive a boost in value with the specially crafted spectrum performance of this product.

Rohde & Schwarz see the future of electronic support measures and electronic countermeasure concepts involving multi-platform approaches. These approaches will include both manned and unmanned aerial, naval, and ground platforms. While current EW platforms are designed as standalone systems, this shift towards a more integrated approach will likely lead to more advanced and effective electronic warfare capabilities.

By adopting a system-of-systems approach, the overall performance and flexibility of the system is significantly enhanced. However, effective communication is paramount in ensuring seamless connectivity between all platforms. This requires high data throughput for sensor data and low latency for command-and-control and alarm messages.

With the UMS400, Rohde & Schwarz is presenting an examples for multi-platform electromagnetic spectrum operations that incorporates a contemporary approach to data link communication, showcased with the ADD307 collapsible VHF/UHF direction finder antenna and tripod.