The Airbus U740 takes off for its first flight in Europe. Credit: Airbus Defence and Space GmbH.

Airbus and Kratos Defence & Security Solutions have completed the first European flight of the U740-Valkyrie uncrewed aircraft.

The test, conducted at a facility in Northern Europe, advances their plan to deliver a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) for Germany and other European armed forces by 2029.

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In a joint statement, the companies stated that the flight achieved all objectives, including a runway-independent rocket-assisted take-off, manoeuvres at various altitudes and speeds up to Mach 0.8, and in-flight mission adjustments.

The Valkyrie is designed for autonomous operation or for use under the command of crewed aircraft, including the Eurofighter.

Airbus and Kratos said it could be used for higher-risk missions and to protect crewed platforms.

The aircraft is 30ft long, has a 27ft wingspan and includes an internal weapons bay for air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. Its maximum take-off weight is more than 6,000lb, while its stated range exceeds 3,000 miles and its service ceiling is 45,000ft.

Airbus Defence and Space chief executive Mike Schoellhorn said: “By pairing Kratos’ proven airframe as a ‘programme of record’ with Airbus’ sovereign European mission system, we are able to offer a robust, sovereign, affordable, and combat-ready CCA system by the end of the decade.

“The Valkyrie will also play a critical role in enhancing crewed combat aircraft such as the Eurofighter with extended range, firepower, and survivability.”

The latest flight precedes further tests involving Airbus’s Multi-platform Autonomous Reconfigurable and Secure (MARS) mission system.

MARS is intended to manage mission software, applications, data and hardware, and uses AI-enhanced software for autonomous missions and co-ordination of groups of aircraft.

The companies said its control structure would retain human involvement in critical decisions, which must comply with applicable rules of engagement and ethical and legal requirements.

In March, Airbus and Kratos said they expect first flight of Valkyrie drones with Airbus MARS system later this year

Eric DeMarco, president and chief executive of Kratos, said: “Combining the strengths of Kratos and Airbus enables the affordable Valkyrie system and Kratos’ CCA and drone manufacturing legacy to evolve with MARS and Airbus’ other high-capability subsystems, experience, and extensive knowledge across the full aerospace spectrum.”