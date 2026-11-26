Multiple UK MPs have publicly criticised defence reporting in 2026. Credit: PRESSLAB via Shutterstock.com

Public criticism from UK politicians suggests growing political frustration with press scrutiny of military procurement and readiness

The latest example, citing a specific article, says coverage could perpetuate risk aversion in MoD

Defence reporting does not aim to undermine morale or talk down the armed forces, but to ensure taxpayers and service personnel receive the accountability they deserve

This past week has seen an extraordinary reaction from a UK member of parliament – who also sits on the House of Commons’ Defence Committee – to a story run by the Financial Times into apparent procurement failures by the Ministry of Defence.

Fred Thomas, Labour MP for Plymouth Moor View, posted on multiple social media outlets on 24 November that he was “really disappointed” in reporting by the FT on 23 November.

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“Episodes like yesterday’s ‘scoop’ will naturally only serve to entrench and perpetuate risk aversion,” Thomas said.

Really disappointed with the piece in the FT yesterday and some of the reaction. Many of us consistently call for the MOD to move quicker and take more risk. We often point to Task Force KINDRED, as the gold-standard in doing so. 🧵 https://t.co/y0bF1jnQ0u — Fred Thomas MP (@FredThomasUK) November 24, 2026

This is not the only instance in 2026 when UK members of parliament have criticised UK defence journalists for their reporting, with UK Minister for Defence Readiness Luke Pollard stating in April that he was “sick and tired of journalists and armchair generals talking down our military” in an interview with BFBS.

"I'm sick and tired of armchair generals"🗣️



Defence Minister Luke Pollard hits back at critics after a poll showed 86% of personnel say "underprepared" claims hurt morale🔗https://t.co/kUJBPLZYQE pic.twitter.com/DvTF8zygKJ — BFBS Forces News (@ForcesNews) April 15, 2026

In my own past reporting, I have been referred to privately as a “threat to information security”.

This comment is not to stand up for the defence reporting of colleagues, who are more than capable of fighting their own fights, but rather to point to the importance of the work this press pack does, be they national, trade, or freelance, in covering the country’s military procurement and readiness.

The role of journalists and access to information

The ability to access information is critical to a journalists’ ability to perform their duties. There are concerns that this access might be more difficult to obtain.

In April this year, news organisations raised concerns about reported plans by the Government to introduce cost restrictions on Freedom of Information (FoI) requests. This would involve reducing the threshold at which FoI requests can be rejected on cost grounds.

The humble FoI is a bedrock for press transparency and one way of gaining access to information that governments – of all types – might perhaps rather be filed away and forgotten.

The UK Government subsequently responded in June to state that there were “no plans to amend secondary legislation or guidance related to the FOI Act”, in a Parliamentary Written Response.

Some of the criticism from Thomas and Pollard in 2026 of the kind of reporting point to the adverse impact such content could have on the morale of the UK military or MoD.

This in turn asks the question: what role should a defence journalist have when covering UK military procurement and operations?

To the mind of this journalist, scrutiny is not intended to ‘talk down’ or belittle military personnel, industry, or procurement. To suggest otherwise would be a mistake.