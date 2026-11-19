Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 uncrewed rotary-wing system. Credit: Schiebel Corporation.

Schiebel and OSIRIS Poland have tested the Camcopter S-100 uncrewed air system (UAS) as an airborne launch platform and communications relay for a smaller drone.

During a proof-of-concept trial in Austria, the S-100 transported and released an inert OSIRIS HSCD-1 High-Speed Camera Drone while flying forwards.

After deployment, the smaller aircraft was operated through a communications link relayed by the S-100.

The demonstration tested the use of a larger uncrewed aircraft as a carrier for smaller systems, as well as an airborne control and video relay.

The arrangement is intended to allow a small UAS to be launched closer to its operating area while retaining a communications connection after release.

Schiebel said the concept could extend the reach of smaller drones beyond the limitations of ground-based launch and control. The trial used an inert version of the HSCD-1.

According to the company, the same approach could also be used with high-speed interceptor drones fitted with effectors, although the demonstration itself did not involve an armed system.

Schiebel Group chairman Hans Georg Schiebel said: “This proof-of-concept demonstrates the incredible potential of combining the mature and proven Camcopter with smaller, specialised unmanned systems.

“The successful integration of the OSIRIS HSCD-1 demonstrates a concept that can also be applied to high-speed interceptor drones, opening up new possibilities for diverse operational scenarios.”

The S-100 is a vertical take-off and landing uncrewed aircraft system designed for operations on land and at sea, including crewed-uncrewed teaming.

Schiebel said the platform has been deployed on more than 50 vessels worldwide and can operate in all weather conditions, during the day and at night.

The Camcopter S-100, S-300, S-101, and S-301 systems are capable of serving as carriers, launch platforms, and airborne communications relays for smaller uncrewed systems and loitering munitions, which can extend the operational reach and flexibility of these assets.