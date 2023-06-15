A US Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker refueller on the runway at Columbus Air Force Base. Source: Michael Fitzsimmons/Shutterstock

Rockwell Collins, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been granted a contract worth $57m for KC-135 avionics sustainment engineering services (ASES).

Rockwell Collins offers integrated electronics, communications, navigation, surveillance and displays, automated flight control, bespoke interior products, simulation and training, and information management systems, according to a GlobalData report.

The contract encompasses the sustainment of avionics, communications and electrical systems, subsystems, avionics systems components, and associated ground and flight software used in KC-135 aircraft weapon systems. Furthermore, it includes ASES services for Foreign Military Sales to Chile, France, and Turkey.

The contract will involve work at Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma; and Huntsville, Alabama. These strategic locations will facilitate efficient collaboration and ensure the project’s timely completion, which is expected to be finalized by June 14, 2033.

According to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Avionics Market Forecast 2022-2032“, the global military avionics market is expected to value $21.3bn in 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to value $29.1bn by 2032. Cumulatively, global expenditure on military avionics will reach $280.4bn over the forecast period.

Notably, the agreement extends beyond domestic requirements, including ASES services for Foreign Military Sales to three countries – Chile, France, and Turkey. This reinforces Rockwell Collins’ position as a provider of avionics sustainment services in the international market.

The Legacy Tanker Branch at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity for this endeavour.

In December 2016, Rockwell Collins inked a partnership agreement with Taqnia Aeronautics and its defence and security technology subsidiaries to collaborate on avionics opportunities in Saudi Arabia, according to GlobalData’s “The Global Military Avionics Market 2018-2028” report.

The company’s track record in delivering reliable and innovative solutions has made it a trusted partner for support across multiple platforms, domestically and internationally.