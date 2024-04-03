Boeing has clinched a contract valued at up to $559m over five years from the US Air Force to strengthen the nation’s defence arsenal.
This agreement reveals Boeing’s role in operating, maintaining, and conducting testing at the Little Mountain Test Facility at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Tasked with evaluating the functionality and resilience of the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile force, nuclear modernisation programmes, and other indispensable defence and deterrence capabilities, the facility stands as a bulwark against emerging threats.
Boeing’s stewardship of the Little Mountain Test Facility spans five decades, solidifying its reputation as a partner in safeguarding national security interests. The site’s infrastructure enables testing across extreme environments, including radiation effects, electromagnetic disruptions, shock, and vibration. This approach ensures that defence platforms remain operational and mission-ready, even in the face of unforeseen challenges.
Ted Kerzie, acting vice president of Boeing Strategic Missile & Defence Systems, emphasised the significance of testing and validation in upholding the nation’s defence posture. “From strategic deterrents to other priority defence and aerospace systems, it’s imperative that we rigorously test and verify their ability to carry out their missions no matter the circumstances,” Kerzie stated. “Our world-class Boeing test engineers are the very best at what they do, and we’re honoured to continue to support the nation in this capacity.”
Boeing’s tenure at the Little Mountain Test Facility extends back to 1974, during which the company has overseen test operations on both nuclear and non-nuclear platforms for the US Department of Defense and the US Department of Energy. Boeing remains dedicated to enhancing the facility’s capabilities and capacity. By collaborating closely with the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Centre, Boeing ensures that test facilities evolve with modernisation efforts, meeting the evolving demands of national security.
In a recent and separate development, Boeing secured a $1.1bn contract with the US Navy to bolster the nation’s aerial capabilities with F/A-18F and F/A-18E fighter jets. The agreement includes the delivery of 10 F/A-18F Lot 46 aircraft, two F/A-18F and five F/A-18E Lot 47 aircraft.
Boeing’s continued partnership with the US Navy underscores its commitment to national security. It bolsters defence forces amid challenges in the commercial aircraft sector.