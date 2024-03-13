The US Air Force has facilitated a deal that is believed to advance Taiwan’s defence capabilities, leading to discussions and debates around the region’s security dynamics. Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

In a development in the realm of international defence procurement, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has clinched a contract worth $250m for the supply of MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Taiwan.

The deal, facilitated by the US Air Force, signals an advancement in Taiwan’s defence capabilities, sparking debate over regional security dynamics.

According to GlobalData’s “Thematic Intelligence: Drones in Aerospace & Defense (2023)” report, GA-ASI is one of the largest UAV manufacturers, selling the MQ-9A Reaper, MQ-9B SkyGuardian, MQ-9B SeaGuardian, Mojave, MQ-1C Gray Eagle, and MQ-1 Predator UAV to the US and its allies worldwide.

The agreement, announced by the US Air Force on 11 March, 2024, includes the provision of four MQ-9B drones, two certifiable ground control stations, and associated spares and support equipment. The contract, expected to be completed by 11 August, 2027, marks a milestone in Taiwan’s efforts to bolster its defence capabilities amidst escalating regional geopolitical tensions.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

This procurement, facilitated through a sole-source acquisition, underscores the growing partnership between the United States and Taiwan, with a particular focus on enhancing the latter’s defence infrastructure. With China’s continued assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan has increasingly sought to modernise its military arsenal to deter potential threats and safeguard its sovereignty.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones, known for their long-endurance capabilities and versatility in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, are poised to play a role in Taiwan’s defence strategy. The manufacture of Taiwan’s SkyGuardian force will be performed at Poway, California.

US military support to Taiwan draws opposition from Beijing

China has vehemently opposed any arms sales or military cooperation between the United States and Taiwan, viewing such moves as a direct challenge to its territorial claims and national security interests. Beijing has consistently warned against foreign interference in what it considers to be internal affairs and has threatened retaliation against any party involved in bolstering Taiwan’s military capabilities.

Despite this, the US Department of Defense has this year awarded Raytheon a $68.4m contract modification to produce and deliver 50 Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) air-to-surface missiles for Taiwan. Concurrently, the United States authorised a $75m Foreign Military Sale to Taiwan for an advanced tactical data link system upgrade.

The award of this contract comes amidst heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, with both Taipei and Beijing engaging in military manoeuvres and diplomatic posturing. While the United States maintains a policy of strategic ambiguity regarding its commitment to Taiwan’s defence, the latest contract serves as a tangible demonstration of Washington’s support for the island nation’s security needs.

GA-ASI’s contract to procure MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones for Taiwan shows the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region. As defence modernisation efforts accelerate and strategic alliances are reshaped, the implications of such agreements reverberate far beyond the confines of military procurement, shaping the contours of regional security.

India has also advanced its defence capabilities with the approval of a $4bn deal to acquire 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft. The deal aims to strengthen India’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region.