Rocket Lab National Security has successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review (PDR) for the Space Development Agency’s (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL)-Beta programme.
This achievement is a step forward in the company’s role as the prime contractor responsible for delivering 18 data transport satellites.
This is a part of the US Department of Defense’s proliferated warfighter space architecture.
The completion of the PDR allows Rocket Lab to progress into the detailed design phase of the $515m contract secured in January 2024.
The contract tasks Rocket Lab with the design, integration, testing, and commissioning of the T2TL-Beta satellites.
Leading a team of payload providers, Rocket Lab is set to enhance the capacity of the PWSA, a low-Earth orbit satellite constellation aimed at providing secure, low-latency communications and missile tracking capabilities.
The PDR, a multi-day evaluation, confirmed that the satellite design aligns with mission requirements and laid the groundwork for subsequent production, testing, and operational stages.
The review encompassed various aspects of the mission, including architecture, space vehicle design, launch and operation strategies, and integration and testing plans.
The 18 satellites will incorporate Rocket Lab’s in-house subsystems and components, such as solar panels, composite structures, and avionics, ensuring a high level of vertical integration.
This approach grants Rocket Lab considerable control over its supply chain, leading to efficiencies and certainty regarding cost, schedule, and quality.
Previously, in August 2023, the SDA selected two defence contractors to develop a prototype for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer as part of this initiative.