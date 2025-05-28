With Geost, Rocket Lab bolsters its capabilities as a comprehensive supplier of national security space solutions. Credit: sdecoret/Shutterstock.

Rocket Lab has agreed to acquire the parent holding company of Geost, a move that marks the company’s formal entry into the satellite payload sector.

The seller, Lightridge Solutions, is a portfolio company of ATL Partners.

The acquisition, valued at $275m, will be paid through a combination of $125m in cash and $150m in privately placed Rocket Lab common stock, with an additional earnout of up to $50m tied to revenue milestones.

Geost specialises in electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) payloads used in high-priority national defence missions. Its systems support a range of applications including missile warning and tracking, tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, Earth observation, and space domain awareness.

These capabilities are rated as essential to advancing the US Department of Defense’s vision for resilient, proliferated space architectures, including initiatives like the proposed Golden Dome architecture and the Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer, Rocket Lab said.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said: “Rocket Lab was founded to disrupt the traditional space industry and we’re doing just that by expanding our ability to deliver complete, mission-critical space solutions.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“With the acquisition of Geost, we’re bringing advanced electro-optical and infrared payloads in-house to support secure, responsive, and cost-effective systems at scale.

“These technologies enable spacecraft that can detect, interpret, and respond to threats in real time, enhancing our role as a trusted provider of end-to-end space capabilities for the US and its allies—with greater speed, intelligence, and operational control.”

The deal introduces Optical Systems as a new vertical within Rocket Lab’s portfolio and further strengthens its position in the national security space market.

Employing 115 people, Geost has manufacturing sites and laboratories in Tucson and northern Virginia. It also has intellectual property and a suite of sensing products.

With the acquisition, Rocket Lab intends to strengthen its ability to rapidly deliver fully integrated spacecraft systems tailored to US national security needs while minimising integration risks, lowering costs, and accelerating delivery timelines.

The sale of Geost is subject to regulatory review and is expected to close in the second half of 2025. Until completion, LightRidge and Rocket Lab will continue to operate independently.

Following this divestiture, ATL will merge the two remaining divisions of LightRidge—Trident Systems and Ophir Corporation—into a single platform named Trident Solutions.

This new entity will focus on mission-critical electrical systems, processing technologies, and airborne payloads tailored to address key national security requirements.

ATL said that Trident Solutions will become a key partner for major government and defence organisations. The firm also intends to support its growth through internal development and targeted acquisitions within the defence electronics and national security space sectors.

Earlier in May 2025, Rocket Lab USA teamed up with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to launch its Neutron medium-lift reusable rocket for a Rocket Cargo survivability experiment.