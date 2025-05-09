Rocket Lab expects the first Neutron launch to take place in the second half of 2025. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

Rocket Lab USA has partnered with the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to launch its Neutron medium-lift reusable rocket for a Rocket Cargo survivability experiment.

The Rocket Cargo mission, scheduled no earlier than 2026, will involve a return-to-Earth Neutron launch and marks a step forward in developing commercial launch solutions for global defence logistics.

The mission forms part of the AFRL’s Rocket Experimentation for Global Agile Logistics (REGAL) programme.

This initiative by the US Department of Defense seeks to establish a rocket-based, point-to-point transportation system capable of rapidly delivering cargo worldwide using commercial space launch providers.

The AFRL experiment is expected to demonstrate Neutron’s ability to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, a key requirement for future REGAL missions.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said: “Neutron is a powerful new launch option that will set a new standard for performance, affordability, and reliability for government and commercial space users in medium launch.

“This opportunity for the US Air Force not only helps to advance space logistics, it also demonstrates a high degree of confidence by the DoD in Neutron’s capabilities. Anticipation is high for Neutron’s inaugural flight this year, and we’re excited to showcase Neutron as a platform for R&D for point-to-point logistics for the DoD.”

Neutron is designed to carry payloads of up to 13,000kg to low Earth orbit. It is built to serve both government and commercial clients, with a focus on constellation deployments, national security operations, and scientific exploration missions.

The rocket is also central to Rocket Lab’s plans to become an end-to-end space service provider.

The company reports ongoing progress at Neutron’s launch site on Wallops Island, Virginia. Completion of the facility is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Testing and development work, including production scaling and trials of the Archimedes engine, continue at multiple Rocket Lab sites in the US.

The first Neutron launch is expected to take place in the second half of 2025.

In April 2024, Rocket Lab to was selected by Kratos to conduct a full-scale hypersonic test flight for the US DoD as part of the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) 2.0 initiative.