Rocket Lab will use its HASTE launch vehicle for multiple hypersonic test flights for Anduril. Credit: Emagnetic/Shutterstock.com.

Rocket Lab has secured $30m contract from Anduril Industries to conduct three hypersonic test launches using its HASTE launch vehicle.

The agreement outlines that the flights will be launched from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 2 in Virginia, with Anduril providing full financial backing through internal funding.

The contract involves a series of hypersonic technology tests aimed at supporting advanced defence capabilities, with planned launches to reach speeds of Mach 5 and above.

The initial test launch is scheduled to occur within the next year.

The programme will utilise Rocket Lab’s HASTE vehicle for each test mission. The approach, fully funded by Anduril, is intended to speed up the development of hypersonic systems considered significant for future defence operations.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck said: “HASTE represents speed, affordability, and reliable hypersonic technology testing, and that’s a powerful combination for the United States’ government and industry partners like Anduril.

“Together, Rocket Lab and Anduril are bridging the gap between hypersonic research and operational deployment as fast as possible to ensure US armed forces maintain a decisive technological advantage.”

Rocket Lab began HASTE test launches in 2023 and has maintained a record of mission success to date.

The company continues to apply its existing commercial launch model to provide frequent and dependable flight testing for hypersonic technologies.

This Anduril contract follows a previous agreement with the Test Resource Management Center, which involved the purchase of 20 HASTE launches over four years for the Department of War’s MACH-TB 2.0 programme.

That initiative is designed to speed up hypersonic flight testing and aid in the development of new defence technologies.

Collectively, the HASTE contracts now account for nearly one-third of Rocket Lab’s launch backlog.

In addition to the hypersonic testing programme, Rocket Lab has also been selected alongside Raytheon to demonstrate advanced technologies for the US Space Force’s Space Based Interceptor programme, which focuses on enhancing national missile defence capabilities.