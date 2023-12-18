In a stride towards advancing military training capabilities, Rheinmetall and Airbus have delivered an A400M CPTT to the Bundeswehr’s 62nd Air Transport Squadron (LTG 62) in Wunstorf, Lower Saxony.
This simulator, a replica of the A400M cargo hold, marks the completion of a multi-million euro project to bolster training capabilities. The CPTT allows cargo crews, paratroopers, and ground personnel to undergo training, covering mission-specific scenarios, load preparation, in-flight procedures, and emergencies.
With ten Rheinmetall A400M simulator systems now in operation globally, this technology enhances initial and advanced training, ensuring instruction in the A400M cargo domain.
Initiated under a contract between Airbus and Rheinmetall in February 2021, the project aimed to supply two CPTT simulators to the Bundeswehr’s Wunstorf and Altenstadt bases, with a value in the lower-two-digit million-euro range. The transfer of the second Rheinmetall simulator to LTG 62 marks the completion of this endeavour.
To achieve increased mobility and enhance the Air Force’s capabilities, the Bundeswehr plans to purchase 53 Airbus A400M transports. The Airbus A400M Atlas is a European four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, according to GlobalData’s “Germany Defense Market 2023-2028” report.
The A400M CPTT facilitates realistic training scenarios, covering a spectrum of activities, including mission-specific cargo alterations, loading and unloading procedures, in-flight operations, and ground procedures.
This simulator is adaptable for initial and advanced training, refresher courses, and mission rehearsal. The capability to practice complex scenarios and emergencies in a safe environment ensures that original equipment remains available for operational use.
In addition to the CPTT, Rheinmetall has supplied various A400M user nations globally with cargo training devices such as the LoadMaster Work Station Trainer/LMWST and the Cargo Hold Trainer Enhanced (CHT-E).
Germany extended its A400M in-service support contract with Airbus, with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) awarding a new 7.5-year deal.