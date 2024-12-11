The US Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate has awarded a $45.46m contract to Redwire for advanced space-based defence capabilities.
This five-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee agreement, subject to incremental funding, encompasses the design, development, and testing of prototype software and hardware aimed at mission-critical technologies.
This initiative is set to enhance the capabilities provided to the joint warfighter, focusing on a range of space mission capabilities that are agile, effective, resilient, and cost-efficient.
Under this contract, Redwire is tasked with the research and development of spacecraft technologies.
These advancements will include deployable structures, thermal management systems, payload accommodations, and refined analysis and testing methods applicable to both in-space activities and terrestrial national security operations.
The work stipulated by the contract will be carried out in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Redwire’s team is adept in mechanical, structural, and thermal solutions for satellite and space launch endeavours.
The Albuquerque facility is claimed to have a history of securing AFRL contracts leading to space technology developments and successful flight experiments that align with the AFRL’s objectives.
Redwire Space Systems president Adam Biskner said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to continue supporting AFRL’s Space Vehicles Directorate through this new contract award.
“We have a long and proud legacy of supporting AFRL, and this award demonstrates our joint interest in continuing to support the mission of developing and transitioning space technologies to provide enhanced space-based capabilities to the warfighter.”
This latest agreement comes after a prior AFRL award, aiming to advance space domain technologies from initial functional prototypes to fully demonstrated system or architecture prototypes.
Furthermore, Redwire has previously announced a successful demonstration stemming from an AFRL/AFWERX contract dated October 2020.
The demonstration showcased the capabilities of the company’s Hybrid Architecture Laboratory Operational Environment, a system designed to simulate hybrid space architectures to facilitate advanced mission planning in support of comprehensive joint all-domain operations.