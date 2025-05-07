The PhantomStrike radar successfully tracked multiple airborne targets during testing. Credit: RTX.

Raytheon has successfully completed the inaugural flight test for its PhantomStrike, a gallium nitride (GaN) powered, fully air-cooled, fire-control radar.

The test was conducted on the Multi-Program Testbed aircraft in Ontario, California, in the US.

During the test, PhantomStrike radar successfully tracked multiple airborne targets and produced detailed terrain maps.

The PhantomStrike is designed for extended-range detection, tracking, and targeting of threats.

Featuring a fast and agile digital beam, the system offers advanced target detection and strong resistance to jamming.

It is engineered to deliver high-performance radar capabilities at approximately half the cost of conventional fire-control radars.

Raytheon Advanced Products and Solutions president Bryan Rosselli said: “The threat environment is evolving, and this test demonstrates how PhantomStrike can make enhanced situational awareness available to a broader set of our partners and allies – offering unparalleled performance and potential US weapons integration – at an affordable price.

“This next-generation radar dramatically changes how we identify and respond to threats.”

Built with GaN technology, PhantomStrike design accommodates a variety of platforms, including uncrewed systems, light-attack aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters and ground-based installations.

Despite its compact size, PhantomStrike delivers capabilities comparable to modern active electronically scanned array radars, weighing nearly half as much, Raytheon said.

The radar is produced across multiple locations including Forest, Mississippi; Tucson, Arizona in the US; and Scotland, UK.

Additionally, Raytheon has successfully demonstrated the capabilities of its Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE) system.

The capabilities were showcased during Project Convergence Capstone 5, a large-scale military modernisation experiment held amidst the desolate California desert, the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and other locations February through April 2025.

During Project Convergence Capstone 5, ASTARTE was shown to effectively integrate with various military command and control systems.

Developed by Raytheon Advanced Technology, the system is designed to enhance airspace operations and deconfliction in congested battlespaces by automating real-time operational picture integration and airspace usage prediction.

During a Live, Virtual, Constructive exercise, Army and Air Force personnel collaborated to engage dynamic targets using a combination of fires, fixed-wing aircraft, and attack helicopters.

ASTARTE enables a real-time common operational picture by automating airspace prediction and coordination. It aims to reduce the time needed for operational planning and decision-making by generating potential courses of action for joint fires.

During a Live, Virtual, Constructive simulation, Army and Air Force personnel used the software to manage dynamic target engagements involving multiple platforms. The system tailored information for each operator’s role while offering real-time conflict resolution recommendations.

Following its initial demonstration at Capstone 4, ASTARTE has been further developed to support broader scenarios and to increase system reliability.

Raytheon advanced technology president Colin Whelan said: “ASTARTE’s advanced capabilities in airspace deconfliction and mission planning provide a technological edge that can enhance overall effectiveness in multi-domain operations.

“This makes the system an extremely valuable asset for modern, complex, large-scale military operations.”