RAF Typhoon fighters exercise with USAF B-52H bombers over Romania

Two RAF Typhoons operating out of Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The Typhoons are currently operating out of Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania as part of 121 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW).

During the exercise, two RAF Typhoons carried out a practice intercept and escorted two USAF B-52H Stratofortress bombers through Romanian airspace.

This exercise enabled RAF and USAF crew to test their joint operating procedures.

The RAF’s 121 EAW will be responsible for supporting the Romanian Air Force (RoAF) in the protection of its airspace as part of Nato’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) mission until September.

Last month, an RAF Typhoon detachment in Romania received Nato approval to start conducting eAP patrols.



121 EAW Commanding Officer Wing Commander Lamping said: “Having recently been certified by Nato to carry out our Air Policing mission here in Romania this sortie provided us with a valuable test of our preparedness and is a visible demonstration of our ability to integrate effectively with our Nato allies.”

Currently, four RAF Typhoons are stationed in Romania, complementing the RoAF’s own quick reaction alert (QRA) force.

RAF’s expertise in QRA enables the service to often undertake air intercept duties when flying from their UK home units.