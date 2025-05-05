The base platform for StormShroud is known as the Tekever AR3. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has incorporated StormShroud, an advanced uncrewed aircraft, into service to enhance operational effectiveness in high-stakes combat zones.

This platform marks the inaugural entry in an emerging series of Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) that are expected to significantly enhance the RAF’s capabilities.

StormShroud is designed to augment the effectiveness of manned RAF aircraft, such as the F-35B Lightning and Typhoon, by employing tactics to disrupt enemy radar systems. This capability is aimed at increasing both the survivability and operational performance of piloted aircraft during missions.

The development of StormShroud has been informed by insights gained from various global operational environments, including the current conflict in Ukraine. The integration of these experiences into its design underscores the ongoing evolution of uncrewed air systems (UAS) within the RAF.

RAF air chief marshal Sir Rich Knighton said: “This is a seminal moment for the RAF to maintain our advantage in Air Combat and national security.

“The RAF is committed to exploring cutting-edge technologies that can enhance its lethality and survivability in a more contested and dangerous world. Autonomous collaborative platforms will revolutionise how we conduct a range of missions, from intelligence gathering to strike and logistical support.”

The development of the StormShroud uncrewed aircraft is a collaborative effort involving several key entities within the UK. The RAF’s Rapid Capabilities Office, alongside the Catalyst team from Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), the Defence Science and Technology Laboratories (DSTL), and partners in the UK defence industry, have all played integral roles in bringing this project to fruition.

The base platform for StormShroud, known as the Tekever AR3, is produced in two locations within the UK: west Wales and Southampton. The deployment of this platform is supported by a contract that acknowledges its demonstrated effectiveness in Ukrainian conflict zones.

Equipped with Leonardo UK’s BriteStorm electronic warfare payload, which is manufactured in Luton, the AR3 boasts advanced radar jamming capabilities. These are specifically designed to interfere with enemy Integrated Air Defence Systems (IADS), thereby enhancing both the survivability and combat efficiency of crewed RAF aircraft during operations.

Tekever CEO Ricardo Mendes said: “TEKEVER is proud to be part of the RAF’s Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACP) programme, rapidly delivering the StormShroud capability in under six months.

“This programme is a strong example of how the Ministry of Defence and Industry can work collaboratively to deliver cutting edge Defence capability at pace while incorporating lessons learned from operational feedback in Ukraine and supporting the UK sovereign industrial base.

“Building on this foundation, and our long term partnership with MoD in supporting Ukraine we are today announcing our OVERMATCH programme, investing £400m in the UK over the next five years and creating 1,000 high-skilled jobs.”

The RAF is also planning an initial investment of £19m ($25.2m) to produce the drones. The move is expected to create 200 jobs at multiple locations in the UK.

StormShroud will be under the operational command of the 216 Squadron, with additional support provided by the RAF Regiment.

Personnel from various sectors of the UK Defence establishment, including members of the Regular RAF and the Royal Auxiliary Air Force (RAuxAF), will collectively manage and operate this new platform.