RAF 45 Squadron concludes training of pilots at 3FTS

The Royal Air Force’s (RAF) 45 Squadron has concluded the training of 15 pilots at No 3 Flying Training School (3FTS).

The pilots were presented with their wings in an event conducted at RAF College Cranwell.

Each student completed the Multi-Engine Advanced Flying Training.

The graduation ceremony was carried out before an Embraer Phenom 100 aircraft. Over the past year, some of the pilots received training in this aircraft.

The remaining students were trained as part of an RAF Outsource initiative, carried out by L3. These students received training in flying Diamond DA42 aircraft.



All students have now moved to their respective Operational Conversion Units. They will receive training on the RAF’s front-line aircraft.

The Hercules at RAF Brize Norton and the Poseidon at RAF Lossiemouth will be used for the training.

RAF Commandant 3FTS Group Captain Nixon said: “Today marks the transition for the graduating pilots out of the flying training system and it is a huge privilege to be able to award the RAF flying badges.

“I thank the instructors and staff of No 3FTS and L3 Harris at Bournemouth for their hard work and dedication.

“Despite the challenging times that we currently face, it is as important as ever to make sure that we continue to provide trained aircrew to the RAF Front Line on time and to the highest of standards.”

Earlier this month, the RAF Typhoons and Reapers conducted four separate airstrikes to support the Iraq Government’s fight against the terror group, Daesh.

The strikes were conducted over northern Iraq and all targets were successfully hit.