Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail aircraft. Credit: DLeng/Shutterstock.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is set to deploy an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft to Europe in August, following a request from Nato and Poland.

This move, announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles at the Nato Leaders’ Summit in The Hague, represents Australia’s commitment to Nato operations and support for Ukraine.

The aircraft deployment is aimed at securing a key route that facilitates the flow of humanitarian and military assistance into Ukraine.

As part of Operation Kudu, up to 100 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel will accompany the aircraft until the expected mission end date in November 2025.

Operation Kudu is the ADF’s mission to train Ukrainian Armed Forces recruits in the UK.

The aircraft and personnel deployment augments Australia’s comprehensive assistance to Ukraine, which has surpassed A$1.5bn ($1bn) since the onset of the Russian invasion.

Richard Marles said: “Australia is proud of its longstanding operational partnership with Nato.

“The deployment of an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft will again showcase our ability to operate from Europe, alongside Nato and partners, in support of Ukraine and international peace and security.”

At the same Summit, Australia enhanced its ties with Nato through an agreement with the NATO Support and Procurement Organisation (NSPO).

This agreement is set to amplify collaboration on procurement, systems support, and logistics between Australia and Nato allies. The ADF stands to benefit from shared procurement initiatives with Nato partners as a result of this agreement.

Furthermore, this strategic partnership paves the way for Australian defence companies to broaden their reach into Nato-related supply chains.

Richard Marles added: “Signing the NSPO Agreement opens the door to new partnerships for us to deliver capability and operational responsiveness for the Australian Defence Force.”

In 2022, the RAAF deployed its P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to support Nato’s Operation Sea Guardian 2022 in the Mediterranean region.

In 2023, Australia became the first country from outside Nato and the EU to join the Movement Coordination Centre – Europe (MCC-E).

(Edit note: This article has been amended. A previous headline inferred there were Nato operations in Ukraine)

