PZL Mielec has delivered the third M28 short take-off and landing aircraft to German defence training contractor PD Sicherheit.

The delivery of the twin-engine high-wing aircraft is part of a sales contract signed between PZL Mielec and PD Sicherheit last year.

It comes after PD Sicherheit acquired two M28 aircraft in 2017. PD Sicherheit is under a four-year contract with the German Ministry of Defense for the aircraft.



PD Sicherheit intends to expand the scope of operations performed on the M28 beyond paratroop training to include other missions.

Designed and built in Poland, the 16,500lb aircraft is capable of operating on any runway regardless of surface type, whether it is gravel or a rough road.

With a 22m-long wingspan, the M28 can fly at speeds as slow as 55k without stalling.

“Multiple configurations of the aircraft are deployed to perform passenger or cargo transport, parachute training, border patrol, and search and rescue.”

PZL Mielec, which is Lockheed Martin’s biggest production facility outside the US, equipped the M28s with the parachute jump rescue system (PJRS) following a request from the customer.

The rescue system is compatible with M28’s rear clamshell and enables a paratrooper to be pulled back on board in case of a parachute jump system failure.

So far, the company has delivered more than 100 M28 aircraft to commercial and military customers around the world.

The C-145A variant of the M28 has been used by the US Air Force (USAF) to carry out air cargo missions in Afghanistan.

In May last year, PZL Mielec received a contract from the Ecuador Army to deliver the aircraft.