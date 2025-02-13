The Protector RG Mk 1 (MQ-9B) is the successor to the Reaper (MQ-9A). Credit: © Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has commenced Phase III of the flight-testing programme for the new Protector RG1 remotely piloted air system (RPAS).

This phase will see the Protector operate from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire and engage in expanded flight activity.

Last month, UK Defence Procurement Minister Maria Eagle said: “Protector training has now transferred to the UK having completed four aircrew basic qualification courses in the United States. Further, four Protector air vehicles have now been delivered to RAF Waddington, where they are being maintained by 31 Squadron engineers. The required test and evaluation activity and UK training is underway, ahead of the planned platform in-service declaration later in 2025.”

Overseen by 56 (Test & Evaluation) Squadron, with support from 31 and 54 Squadrons, the second flight of the Protector on UK soil was successfully conducted by an entirely UK-based crew.

They operated from the newly constructed ground station at RAF Waddington.

This follows 2024’s inaugural flight of the RAF’s Protector RG Mk1 RPAS over the same base.

The Protector RG Mk 1 (MQ-9B), successor to the Reaper (MQ-9A), is a next-gen MALE aircraft designed for long-endurance armed ISTAR missions.

Its 40-hour flight capability enhances the RAF’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

The Protector programme is set to replace the existing Reaper capability with a system that can operate in all classes of UK airspace.

The delivery and installation of the first Certifiable Ground Control Station and its simulator at RAF Waddington marks a milestone in the programme.

The assembly and initial trials of the Protector aircraft were completed by engineers from 31 Squadron, ahead of the test and evaluation phase led by 56 Squadron.

RAF officer commanding 56 Squadron wing commander Podmore said: “Today’s flight was a significant milestone and a culmination of a huge effort across the entire Protector enterprise.

“The flight test team, led by 56 Squadron and supported by 31 and 54 Squadrons, should be tremendously proud noting this event marks the start of key integration and operational testing for the platform.”

The introduction of the Protector is seen to have enhanced the UK defence’s long-endurance capabilities.

It focuses on intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, and strike operations.

Its design allows for global deployment with minimal on-site support.

Operated remotely from RAF Waddington, the Protector can ascend to altitudes of up to 40,000ft and has an endurance exceeding 30 hours of flight time.

Its operational scope extends beyond the current roles of the Reaper, including the capacity to operate within UK civilian airspace for tasks such as Military Aid to Civilian Authorities.

The UK aims to acquire 16 Remotely Piloted Air Systems for the RAF.

These systems will be based in Lincolnshire, where they will facilitate domestic training and launch and recovery operations.

The base will also serve as a Nato Flight Training Establishment, offering training to international partners.