Pratt & Whitney Canada, a player in the aerospace industry under RTX, has announced a P&WCSMART military overhaul programme addressing the specific requirements of military operators flying Bell 212 and Bell 412 helicopters equipped with PT6T-3 or PT6T-6 Twinpac engines.
Irene Makris, vice president of customer service at Pratt & Whitney Canada, highlighted the features of this programme tailored for military fleets. “Our P&WCSMART portfolio has been crafted to support customers navigating mature engines, especially those needing an overhaul.
The new P&WCSMART military initiative for PT6T-3/6 engines prioritizes the unique mission and environment of military operations, offering predictability in overhaul costs. This enables our customers to plan and allocate their engine maintenance expenses with precision.”
Pratt & Whitney Canada’s P&WCSMART MRO solutions have original equipment manufacturer (OEM) value, delivering P&WC parts and services. The programme’s operations leverage the company’s Global Service Network and provide an OEM-level warranty on parts and labour to ensure a comprehensive and reliable service.
With Pratt & Whitney Canada engines accumulating over one billion flight hours since the inception of the PT6 in 1963, the PT6T engine family alone has contributed more than 48m hours to the overall fleet.
In the past, Pratt & Whitney have secured a $145m contract to supply F100-PW-229 EEP engines for the Royal Moroccan Air Force’s F-16 fleet, enhancing safety and reducing lifecycle costs.
Additionally, a $571m Department of Defense contract involved Pratt & Whitney providing F135 engines for the F-35 Lightning II programme, covering production, sustainment, and spare parts. Another contract, valued at up to $1.12bn, focused on supporting the F-35 Lightning II JSF programme by delivering F135 engines and associated services.