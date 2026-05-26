The three F-35s landed in Poland on 22 May 2026. Credit: Poland MOD via X.

Poland has taken delivery of its first three F-35A Lightning II combat aircraft, marking the start of a 32-jet order for the nation’s air force.

The jets arrived at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Łask on 22 May 2026.

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The arrival, the result of a fighter acquisition agreement signed in January 2020 between the US and Polish governments, marks Poland’s entry into the era of fifth-generation combat aircraft.

Poland’s F-35As carry the name “Husarz”, referencing the nation’s historic “winged” Hussars cavalry units.

Commenting on the delivery, Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “This is a great day for Poland, for the Polish Armed Forces, for the Air Force. The first three F-35s have landed in Poland, in the 32nd Air Base in Łask, which today becomes a home for our F-35 aircraft.”

Aircraft production for Poland began in 2023. The first Polish F-35A “Husarz” was unveiled at a ceremony at Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics facility in Fort Worth, Texas, in August 2024.

The F-35 Lightning II is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and is designed for both air-to-ground and air-to-air missions.

The aircraft is in service with the US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as several Nato programme partners and US allies.

In a post on LinkedIn, Nato Air Command said: “Poland enters a new era of air power. The first F-35A Lightning II aircraft have arrived, marking a major step forward for the Polish Air Force and enhancing readiness and integration with Nato forces.”

Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin reported the delivery of 191 F-35 Lightning II aircraft in 2025, surpassing its previous annual record of 142.