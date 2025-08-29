A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet approaching Leeuwarden Air Base. Credit: VanderWolf Images/Shutterstock.com.

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet from the 31st Tactical Air Base has been involved in a fatal crash on 28 August 2025 while training for the Airshow Radom 2025 in central Poland.

The incident resulted in the death of the pilot, major Maciej Krakowian.

The Polish government said no other casualties were reported. Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to the site.

“A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft -an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory,” Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on X.

Polish media released video footage shows the F-16 executing a barrel roll before crashing and erupting into flames upon impact with the ground, reported Reuters.

The crash reportedly occurred at around 17:30 GMT.

Following the accident, a statement on the official Airshow Radom page read: “Today, Poland has lost an outstanding soldier, pilot, and friend. The Organizing Office of Airshow Radom 2025 shares in the grief of the family and loved ones of major pilot Maciej “Slab” Krakowian, leader of the F-16 Tiger Demo Team, who perished in the line of duty as an aviator.

“Due to this tragedy, the decision has been made to cancel this year’s edition of the air show.”

The Airshow Radom 2025 was scheduled to take place on 30-31 August. The event is held every two years at Sadków Airport.

The Polish fleet consists of 48 F-16 Block 52+ aircraft powered with Pratt and Whitney F-100-229 engines, according to Lockheed Martin.

