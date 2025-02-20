The PC-12 became the US most flown business aircraft in 2024. Credit: Pilatus.

Switzerland-based Pilatus Group has seen its total sales increase by 10.5% to SFr1.63bn ($1.8bn) and order intake soar by 44.9% to SFr2.19bn in 2024.

Orders received rose from SFr1.51bn in the prior year, while the company’s order book value grew from SFr2.32bn in 2023 to SFr2.91bn in 2024.

The aircraft manufacturer’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at SFr243m, marking a modest increase of 1.3% from SFr240m in 2023.

The company delivered a total of 96 PC-12 NGXs, including two leased aircraft, 51 PC-24s, and six PC-21s, reflecting a steady rise in demand for its aircraft models.

Pilatus board of directors chairman Hansueli Loosli said: “Despite the challenges, we achieved important milestones in 2024, with yet more portfolio development.

“We are pursuing targeted investment in our infrastructure and sustainability, and we continue to improve the terms of employment we offer our staff – whom we regard as our most important resource of all.”

In Government Aviation sector, Pilatus signed a contract with KF Aerospace, in partnership with SkyAlyne, to deliver 19 PC-21 training aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

Additionally, the Netherlands opted to purchase eight PC-7 MKXs, reinforcing the demand for Pilatus’ advanced trainer aircraft.

In Business Aviation, the PC-24 Super Versatile Jet, featuring an extended payload and range, saw a successful market introduction.

The PC-12, one of the company’s flagship aircraft, became the most flown business aircraft in 2024 in the US.

Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher said: “Innovation, quality and precision are the driving forces behind our actions: Pilatus continues to grow, with over 3,000 full-time employees worldwide for the first time ever.

“Employees from 63 nations now contribute to the company’s success. Never before have so many apprentices been taken on as permanent employees. Improved terms of employment and a study which ranks Pilatus as the ninth best employer among 800 companies across Switzerland underline our attractiveness.”

Pilatus also continued its focus on sustainability, with its newly established Corporate Sustainability department outlining the Sustainability Strategy 2.0.

The company invested in Synhelion, a spin-off of ETH Zurich, which develops solar energy-based CO₂-neutral jet fuel.

Additionally, Pilatus maintained its commitment to sustainable infrastructure, as evidenced by the construction of the new Maintenance Hall at Buochs Airport and the Composites Competence Center in Ennetbürgen.