Pilatus has finalised a contract with KF Aerospace, collaborating with SkyAlyne, to supply 19 PC-21 training aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.
The PC-21 aircraft will be stationed at the Moose Jaw air force base in Saskatchewan from 2026, providing advanced training for aspiring military pilots.
The company claims that the aircraft is recognised for its efficiency and versatility, offering a technically advanced, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly training platform.
It can maintain low-level speeds over 320 knots. Its hydraulically-assisted ailerons and roll spoilers enable fighter-like roll rates exceeding 200° per second.
The 25-year FAcT programme aims to modernise and expand the Royal Canadian Air Force’s training capabilities.
The PC-21 is designed to meet the requirements of modern pilot training.
Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher said: “This contract is further proof of the capabilities of our PC-21 training system. Canada ranks amongst the world’s most renowned and professional air forces, and we’re very proud to be part of this groundbreaking project.
“We’re very much looking forward to working with our partners and we can assure everyone of our commitment to providing Canada with the best training system and the best possible customer support. We’d like to thank everyone for their confidence in Pilatus and the PC-21, our Next Generation Trainer made in Switzerland!”
In addition, the integrated PC-21 training system comprises mission planning and debriefing systems, as well as training materials, required for supporting ground-based training.
The global fleet of PC-21 aircraft currently numbers just under 250, serving air forces across Europe, the Middle and Far East, and Australia.
In 2008, the Swiss Air Force adopted the PC-21 and has used it to train future military pilots.
Last year, the Spanish Air Force pursued the purchase of 16 more PC-21s in its third procurement round with Pilatus, following orders in 2020 and 2022.