Pilatus reveals PC-24 light jet deal with Qatar Emiri Air Force

PC-24 prototype during its roll-out ceremony. Credit: Richard Vandervord.

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus will deliver a pair of PC-24 light jets to the Qatar Emiri Air Force would from the company.

The latest news was announced in the company’s 2020 annual results publication released on 22 April.

The deal, which was originally signed in November last year, includes a five-year support contract to provide on-site technical assistance for PC-24 jets.

With this order, the Qatari Air Force will become the second military customer for PC-24 business jet.

The Qatar Emiri Air Force plans to use the PC-24 jets for VIP transportation and pilot training.



Qatar Emiri Air Force Academy commander-general Eisa Rashid Al-Mohannadi said: “Our Pilatus PC-21 trainer fleet has been the backbone of our Pilot Training System for the past 6 years.

“Based on this good experience, we have decided to use the PC-24 to provide advanced training to our multi-engine crews, and also for VIP transportation.”

In the 2020 annual report, Pilatus maintained a turnover of $1.19bn (CHF1.1bn) last year and its order book for the year stood at $1.85bn (CHF1.7bn).

The company delivered a total of 129 aircraft, which included 41 PC-24s, 82 PC-12 NGXs and six PC-21s.

This year, Pilatus will deliver a total of 24 PC-21s to the Spanish Air Force ‘Ejército del Aire’.

Speaking on the results, Pilatus chairman Oscar Schwenk said: “We have come through a challenging year with flying colours. The operational management team under CEO Markus Bucher has done outstanding work.

“Surviving the corona year with such a good result is proof that Pilatus is a very healthy company with a sustainable strategy which is fully supported by all.”

In February, the Switzerland Government received the PC-24 business jet.