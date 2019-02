The Switzerland Government has received the Pilatus PC-24 business jet designed to transport government officials during a handover ceremony held in the capital Berne.

Manufactured by Pilatus Aircraft, the PC-24 jet will replace the government’s existing Cessna Citation XLS.

Switzerland placed the order for the aircraft in 2014. To be operated by the Swiss Air Force for the government, the PC-24 ‘Super Versatile’ Jet features a modern, white-grey livery with a Swiss cross on the tail fin.



The new government jet will operate with serial number 121 and registration T-786. Primarily meant for travel within Europe, PC-24 has a range of 2,000nm and can reach speeds of 440k.

Pilatus chairman Oscar Schwenk said: “I’m delighted the Swiss government opted for a Swiss product, and will travel aboard the PC-24, the new ‘Swiss Air Force One’, in the future.

“This choice sends a very important signal for our brand-new business jet. I’m confident that other governments will adopt the PC-24 once they see the unrivalled opportunities and flexibility which it offers.”

The PC-24 aircraft can accommodate eight passengers in addition to crew and luggage.

Swiss Federal Councillors can save time travelling as the aircraft comes with a cargo door fitted as standard and has the ability to use very short runways with a take-off distance of 2,930ft.

Furthermore, the jet is designed to operate on unpaved runways. With a maximum payload of 2,500lb, it can reach an altitude of 45,000ft.