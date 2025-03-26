The interface of the G3000 PRIME is designed with custom fonts and iconography. Credit: Garmin International, Inc/PRNewswire.

Pilatus has chosen Garmin G3000 PRIME integrated flight deck for integration into its PC-7 MKX military training aircraft.

The G3000 PRIME system offers an advanced platform for military training avionics, featuring an open system architecture that supports effortless integration.

This design permits the incorporation of third-party cockpit displays, marking a first in this domain. This integration will provide a suite of displays, including a primary flight display, multi-function display, and engine indication system.

The system’s compatibility with both physical controls and touchscreen inputs allows for complete adaptation to the configurations of military training aircraft.

Using advanced technologies, G3000 PRIME system aims to bolster safety and operational effectiveness while reducing the demands on flight crews throughout all stages of flight.

Garmin aviation sales, marketing, programmes and support vice president Carl Wolf said: “Training flights are some of the most critical missions flown in any Air Force and Garmin is honoured to have our cutting-edge G3000 PRIME integrated flight deck chosen by Pilatus for the PC-7 MKX helping to develop the next generation of military pilots.

“We are proud to equip these training aircraft with the tools to maximise training effectiveness, minimise pilot workload, and master information management introducing advanced avionics capabilities at every stage of pilot education.”

Recently, the Pilatus PC-7 MKX was selected by the Royal Netherlands Air Force and French Air and Space Force for basic pilot training.

Pilatus chief executive officer Markus Bucher stated that the PC-7 MKX aircraft will incorporate a head-up display. This enhancement is intended to ensure a significant level of uniformity with the PC-21 model.

In addition, he said that the company has introduced an advanced ground based training system that encompasses simulators, which aligns with the stringent standards and provides an economical option for foundational training for military aviators in France.