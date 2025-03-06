The Pilatus PC-7 MKX is the enhanced and modernised version of the Pilatus PC-7 MkII. Credit: Felix Kälin/Flickr (Creative Commons).

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has revealed that the French Air and Space Force is set to receive the new PC-7 MKX aircraft for basic military pilot training.

The trainer was chosen by the French Procurement Agency, Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA).

The introduction of a fleet of 22 PC-7 MKX aircraft is scheduled for 2027.

In early 2025, Babcock France was awarded the “Mentor 2” tender, securing a 17-year contract to deliver training services using the PC-7 MKX.

The training package also includes ground-based training tools, developed in part through collaboration with the French industry.

Pilatus is set to provide a range of training equipment, including simulators, computer-based training, and systems for mission planning and debriefing.

Since 2018, the Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace has been conducting military pilot training using the Pilatus PC-21 and its associated training system at Base Aérienne 709 in Cognac-Châteaubernard. Pilots have been training on 26 PC-21s, acquired in two separate batches.

With the PC-7 MKX now designated for basic training, France will consolidate its military pilot training programme, exclusively using Pilatus trainers across all training phases.

It is the enhanced and modernised version of the Pilatus PC-7 MkII.

The Pilatus PC-7 MKX features a new cockpit design, incorporating the Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics suite and a Head-Up Display, creating an optimal learning environment from the onset of pilot training.

Pilatus CEO Markus Bucher said: “It’s a great honour to have been selected once again by our valued customer, France, and we are very proud – thank you sincerely, France!

“The PC-7 MKXs will also be equipped with a Head-Up Display, an additional feature which will enable a high degree of commonality between the PC-7 MKX and the PC-21. The newly developed, state-of-the-art Ground Based Training System, including simulators, also meets the highest requirements and offers cost-efficient basic training for the military pilots of the ‘Grande Nation’.”

This advancement follows a period of growth for the Pilatus Group, which reported a 10.5% increase in total sales to SFr1.63bn ($1.84bn) and a 44.9% surge in order intake to SFr2.19bn in 2024.

The company’s orders rose from SFr1.51bn the previous year, with the order book value expanding from SFr2.32bn in 2023 to SFr2.91bn in 2024.