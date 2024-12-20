Post-flight, the aircraft was promptly ready for a subsequent launch within two days. Credit: © BAE Systems.

Engineers from the UK have made significant progress in using the stratosphere for surveillance and communication purposes with the completion of a series of trials with the PHASA-35, an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) developed by BAE Systems.

The test flights have advanced the development of the UK-manufactured PHASA-35 High Altitude Pseudo Satellite, edging it closer to operational deployment in the stratosphere.

These tests were conducted at Spaceport America in New Mexico, US.

The solar-powered aircraft demonstrated its capabilities during these trials by achieving a continuous 24-hour flight that reached altitudes exceeding 66,000 feet, operating within the stratosphere.

Following this, the aircraft was able to land in a condition that allowed for rapid turnaround, with readiness confirmed for subsequent flights just two days later.

This achievement underscores the PHASA-35’s operational efficiency, showcasing its quick launch and recovery cycle.

The aircraft’s design includes a wingspan of 35m, which is reflected in its name. The successful demonstration of rapid reusability marks a pivotal step in the UAS’s development trajectory.

PHASA-35 is designed to operate in the stratosphere, above weather patterns and standard air traffic, offering a persistent platform for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

During recent tests, the aircraft carried a heavier payload, a software-defined radio sensor developed by BAE Systems’ Digital Intelligence business.

Further enhancements have been made to the next version of PHASA-35 at Prismatic’s facility in Alton, Hampshire, UK.

Prismatic operates within FalconWorks, the research and development division of BAE Systems’ Air Sector.

FalconWorks at BAE Systems managing director Dave Holmes said: “These latest trials draw on a huge amount of collaboration between Prismatic, the wider BAE Systems business and industry partners, including Honeywell and the UK Met Office. They demonstrate the credibility and capability of the system for operational use.”

This iteration features an increase in solar power generation and storage capacity, setting the stage for more complex and extended stratospheric missions starting next year.

The PHASA-35 team will now analyse data from the latest trials to enhance and refine this technology.

BAE Systems Prismatic CEO Bob Davidson said: “These latest flight trials are a significant step forward in proving PHASA-35’s capability for operations, and a real moment of pride for our entire team. We’re committed to continuing to develop PHASA-35 at pace to make it available for operational activity as soon as 2026.