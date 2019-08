Perspecta has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to modernise the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) to improve management operations.

Worth up to $162m, the five-year contract was awarded by the USAF Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division of the Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks (C3I&N) Program Executive Office (PEO).

The SIPRNet Enterprise Modernization programme is intended to streamline the network’s infrastructure to improve management operations and achieve security compliance.

Under the contract, Perspecta will develop, install and integrate a new single infrastructure and active directory domain for the USAF.



Work also includes operating, managing and sustaining the full capability and functionality of the system over the programme lifecycle.



Perspecta president and CEO Mac Curtis said: “We are honoured that the airforce has selected us as their partner of choice for this critical transformation programme.

“With a long history of successfully modernising and managing complex, high-value networks and systems, we are confident that we have the right people, processes and technology to help our airforce customer accelerate their modernisation journey.”

The standardisation of the management architecture will allow all airforce bases to meet security requirements and maintain updates to ensure preparedness for persistent network attacks and cyber threats.

In February last year, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) completed the SIPRNet Access Migration Project.

The project transformed SIPRNet into a virtual network. Other improvements included greater bandwidth capacity and reduced network size.