Officials celebrating the completion of the first F135 engine assembly in Finland. Credit: Patria Group.

Patria has completed the assembly of its first F135 fighter jet engine at its newly constructed facility in Linnavuori, Nokia, Finland, marking a key step in Finland’s involvement with the global F-35 programme.

The engine’s completion was commemorated at a ceremony hosted by Patria on 3 September 2026.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

As part of a strategic partnership with the Finnish Defence Forces, Patria is responsible for the initial assembly of F135 engines, used to power the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet at the new site.

The company is also set to provide maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade (MRO&U) services for these engines throughout the lifecycle of Finland’s F-35 fleet.

Assembly work at the Linnavuori facility is planned to continue until 2030, with maintenance and sustainment activities expected to support Finland’s F-35s in the longer term.

The employment impact from the agreement is anticipated to reach around 50 roles at Patria between 2025 and 2030.

The achievement follows a February 2026 agreement between Patria and Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, to undertake the final assembly of F135 engines in Finland.

In 2024, the two companies also signed a broader framework contract covering MRO&U operations.

The dedicated engine facility in Linnavuori was handed over to Patria in October 2025, providing a foundational hub for both ongoing engine assembly and future maintenance work.

Patria F-35 chief programme officer Petri Hepola said: “Patria’s part of the F-35 programme is progressing according to plan and has now entered full-scale production. The completion of the first F135 engine is a significant milestone and a strong start for F135 engine assembly in Finland.

“It demonstrates the successful cooperation between Patria, Pratt & Whitney, the Finnish Defence Forces and the Finnish Ministry of Defence, strengthening Finland’s security of supply and deepening Patria’s role in the global F-35 supply chain.”

Finland selected the Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II to replace its ageing Hornet fleet under the HX Fighter programme in 2021.

The first F-35A aircraft are scheduled to arrive at the Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi in autumn 2026.

In April this year, the Finnish Air Force pilot flew the F-35A for the first time at Ebbing Air Force Base, Fort Smith, Arkansas, demonstrating another recent milestone in the country’s ongoing transition to the new platform.

Finnish Air Force F-35 programme director Colonel (ret.) Henrik Elo said: “The fact that our Joint Fighter fleet will be equipped with engines assembled in Finland is a clear demonstration of the close cooperation between the Finnish and US defence administrations and industries.

“At the same time, it reflects the confidence placed in the capabilities of Finnish industry.”