The deal aims to support the Cloud One initiative, along with the Air Force’s associated clients. Credit: samoila ionut/Shutterstock.com.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced the receipt of a task order by Oracle America for the Air Force’s Cloud One programme.

The deal, valued at $88m, involves the provision of Oracle Cloud service solutions, and aims to support the Cloud One initiative, along with the Air Force’s associated clients.

Work related to the project is scheduled to be executed at Oracle’s designated sites throughout the contiguous US, with completion anticipated by 7 December 2028.

This task order arises from a sole source acquisition process. At the time of assigning the contract, $280,000 from the fiscal year 2026 operations and maintenance budget has been allocated.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, based at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts, is overseeing the contracting activity, identified by the code FA8726-26-F-B005.

Cloud One is a multi-cloud, multi-vendor ecosystem and serves as a one-stop shop for DoD mission application owners who need a complete array of commercial services, delivering scale, speed as well as security.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

In October 2025, the US Department of the Air Force (DAF) has optimised its business processes and expedited digital transformation with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

The initiative involved a comprehensive suite of AI-driven cloud applications focused on upgrading human resources, finance, and supply chain processes to allow the DAF to direct more resources towards improving the readiness and supporting airmen of the Air Force.

The digital advancement was supported by an Authorisation to Operate (ATO) at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Impact Level 4 (IL-4), enhancing the DAF’s ability to securely streamline operations.