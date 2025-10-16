Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications will optimise core business processes of the US DAF. Credit: Oracle.

The US Department of the Air Force (DAF) has optimised its business processes and expedited digital transformation with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

The initiative involves a comprehensive suite of AI-driven cloud applications focused on upgrading finance, human resources, and supply chain processes. This will allow the DAF to direct more resources towards improving Air Force readiness and supporting airmen.

The digital advancement is supported by a recent Authorisation to Operate (ATO) at Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Impact Level 4 (IL-4), enhancing the DAF’s ability to securely streamline operations, stated Oracle.

It aligns with the US Department of War’s (DoW) strategy for software modernisation, enabling quicker extension of cloud capabilities.

In addition, it ensures compliance and security through the use of the Oracle US Defense Cloud for critical operations.

A newly established Boundary Cloud Access Point (BCAP) provides the DAF and other Department of War agencies with secure access to Oracle Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), said the company.

The DAF’s Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate, alongside DISA and Oracle, established this BCAP to provide a secure link to Oracle Fusion Applications on OCI. This paves a path for Department of War agencies to safely host sensitive data and adopt cloud technologies more swiftly.

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), the DAF can enhance productivity, reduce expenses, and strengthen financial controls.

Additionally, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) aims to expand insights and refine decision-making processes.

Moreover, by utilising Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), the DAF can obtain more comprehensive workforce insights and improve airmen and their families’ experiences, said the company.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) enables the DAF to optimise operations and develop a more agile supply chain.

Embedding AI capabilities through Oracle Fusion Applications ensures ongoing innovation with updates every 90 days, explained the company.

Oracle Government, Defense & Intelligence, executive vice president Kim Lynch said: “Oracle is committed to helping government customers achieve their modernisation goals without compromising security or efficiency. Our collaboration with the DAF exemplifies this commitment.

“With Oracle Fusion Applications, the DAF now has access to a secure and scalable AI-powered cloud applications to help transform critical personnel services, reduce administrative burdens and empower airmen to focus on completing their core missions.”

