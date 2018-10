Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has entered into a collaboration with the European Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR) to continue support to the A400M military transport aircraft.

The two organisations have signed the fourth amendment to the A400M service level agreement (SLA), which has been designed to cover the period between next year and 2021.

Under the partnership, the Nato procurement agency is committed to providing services in the area of electronic, automated and integrated logistic support to the Airbus A400 community.



The aircraft community comprises OCCAR in addition to other participating states, including Belgium, Germany, France, Spain, the UK and Turkey.

More than 36,000 supply orders have been placed for the A400M Atlas aircraft programme to date.

The current SLA extension will allow customers and contractors to continue and expand on managing their order lifecycle through NSPA automation and integration services.

On 21 February 2014, NSPA and OCCAR signed the four-year SLA for the next-generation Atlas military aircraft following several years of preparatory and negotiation work with OCCAR and the participating European nations.

NSPA is responsible for the delivery of electronic materiel support services, namely acquisition of A400M aircraft spares in electronic and automated manner over the four-year period of the programme.

The Airbus-built A400M Atlas is an advanced and certified airlifter that has the capability to carry strategic loads and deliver them to tactical locations with small and unprepared airstrips.

With a maximum range of 4,800nm, the military aircraft can perform tactical and strategic airlift missions, in addition to conducting air-to-air refuelling operations.