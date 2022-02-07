Nova joins Team AUStringer to pursue RAAF’s Project AIR 5428 Phase 3

As agreed, the CAE-led Team AUStringer will obtain professional and engineering services from Nova Systems. Credit: CAE.

Nova Systems has joined Team AUStringer, which will pursue the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 Aviation Mission Training System (AMTS).

Team AUStringer is led by CAE, the prime contractor, in partnership with Cobham.

Nova Systems will offer professional and engineering services as part of the teaming agreement, which will also cover the company’s extensive experience gained from its involvement in the AIR 5428 Phase 1 programme.

CAE Australia Indo-Pacific managing director Matthew Sibree said: “We are honoured to have Nova Systems as part of Team AUStringer because they bring a wealth of experience supporting the delivery of complex defence programmes.

Related

“We are well aware of their solid reputation, particularly in East Sale, as a result of their successful participation in the RAAF’s new pilot training programme.

“With both Cobham and Nova Systems now part of Team AUStringer, we are demonstrating our commitment to developing a sovereign Aviation Mission Training System that builds Australia’s industry capability.”

The RAAF’s AMTS will be used to train electronic warfare officers, maritime patrol and response officers, air battle managers, air traffic controllers and other mission specialists.

It will be installed at the Air Academy situated at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria.

The comprehensive training solution will include ground-based and airborne training, along with a digitally supported integrated learning environment.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Nova Systems managing director Adam Smith said: “As a 100% Australian-owned and controlled engineering services and technology solutions company, Nova Systems has partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force for more than two decades.”

CAE currently provides training to RAAF aircrew on platforms, including the C-130J, KC-30A, AP-3C, and Hawk Mk127.

Germany’s BAAINBw recently signed a deal with CAE for providing initial training services for the German Air Force aviators.